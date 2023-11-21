Israel approves truce agreement with Hamas to release hostages in Gaza

The Israeli government approved on Tuesday night (21) an agreement with the terrorist group Hamas to release around 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for a “humanitarian truce” and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to information from the Israeli newspaper. The Times of Israel.

The agreement, which provides for the participation of the Red Cross and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, was considered “difficult and painful” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but also “the right thing” to guarantee the return of some of the approximately 239 hostages who have been under the control of Palestinian Hamas terrorists since the attacks on October 7th.

The agreement was reached after intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, which also involved other terrorist groups operating in Gaza, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The government has not yet given further details about the agreement, however, according to information from the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, The process of releasing the hostages will be done in stages, with around 12 hostages being released per day. According to the plan, the first step will be for Hamas to hand over the Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, which will transfer them to representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

In later stages, the hostages will undergo medical examinations and then be taken to isolated centers in Israel to reunite with their families. Doctors will also determine whether any of them are fit to participate in an interrogation with the aim of obtaining information about Hamas and other groups operating in Gaza, as well as about the captivity conditions of the other hostages. According to the Channel 12the agreement includes the release of 30 children, eight mothers and 12 childless women who were kidnapped by terrorists on October 7.

In return, Israel will release between 150 and 300 Palestinian prisoners, most of them women and minors who have not been convicted of crimes involving murder. Furthermore, Israel is also committed not to fly over the Gaza Strip for six hours a day while the truce is in force, to allow Hamas to locate hostages held by other terrorist groups. Israel will also allow trucks with food, fuel and medical aid to enter Gaza, including the northern part, which is being targeted by the Israeli ground offensive.

According to Israeli media, the truce and the release of the hostages could begin this Thursday (23), if no one challenges it in the Israeli Supreme Court, and last between “four and five days”. Netanyahu warned, however, that the war against Hamas in Gaza will continue after the shutdown “until all of Israel’s objectives are achieved,” including eliminating the terrorist group that governs the Palestinian enclave, “guaranteeing the liberation of all hostages” and “ensure that there are no further threats to Israel’s security from Gaza.”

The agreement makes possible the first continuous pause in the Israeli offensive since the beginning of the conflict.