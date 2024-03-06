Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Yesterday, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of 3,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media reported that the Supreme Council for Planning and Construction approved the construction of 3,500 settlement units in the West Bank. She indicated that the decision includes establishing settlement units in the “Maale Adumim” and “Kedar” settlements, east of Jerusalem, and “Efrat”, south of Jerusalem.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli decision, and considered it a violation of international law and Security Council resolutions.

She said in a statement: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli government’s continuation of its settlement plans aimed at changing the existing historical and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the most recent of which was the approval of the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units in the West Bank.”

The Ministry expressed its “denunciation of these illegal and illegal unilateral measures, which violate all rules of international law and Security Council resolutions.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also considered, in a statement, that the Israeli decision “is an act that reflects the continued policy of illegal settlement, and a violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions and the provisions of international law.”

She stressed that “Israel’s continued practices of annexation and seizure of Palestinian lands will not undermine the legal, historical and demographic status of those lands.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for “international parties to adopt a strong position that rejects the Israeli settlement policy and confirms its illegitimacy.”