The Israeli War Management Office approved, this Friday (17), the entry through Egypt of two daily tanker trucks into the Gaza Strip with fuel to cover the needs of the United Nations to support water and sewers, an Israeli government official told EFE.

“The War Cabinet unanimously approved a joint recommendation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet [serviço de

inteligência nacional] to comply with the US request and allow in two tankers of fuel per day for UN needs to support water and sewage infrastructure,” the source said.

The international community has been pressuring Israel for weeks to allow fuel into Gaza, which is also needed to generate electricity and operate many other basic civil services, such as hospitals.

The source highlighted that this measure “allows Israel to continue having the international room for maneuver necessary to eliminate Hamas.”

Furthermore, he explained that “tank trucks will pass through the Rafah crossing, through the UN, towards the civilian population of the southern Gaza Strip, as long as they do not reach Hamas”.

The Israeli source told EFE today that “this action aims, among other things, to minimally support the water, sewage and sanitation systems, to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that could spread throughout the region, harming the residents of the Strip as well as our forces, and even extend to Israel.”

This announcement coincides with the publication of information by the Egyptian press about the entry today of around 150 thousand liters of fuel destined for hospitals, which entered through the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Strip to Egypt.

Egyptian TV stations Al Qahera News and Extra News, close to the Egyptian government, stated that “around 150,000 liters of fuel entered from Rafah to hospitals in the Gaza Strip”.

Also today, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peeperkorn, said that a mechanism for the entry of fuel into the Strip could begin to operate, which “must be continuous to guarantee the humanitarian operation”.

As he told the press in a videoconference, the continuity of this system must be guaranteed so that “desalination plants, bakeries and telecommunications can return to operation”, although he was unable to provide details on the regularity of supply or whether Israel will impose conditions on the fuel use.