Israel's war cabinet decided on Saturday night to send a delegation to Qatar in the coming days to negotiate indirectly with the Islamist group Hamas for a truce in the Gaza Strip and a new exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli officials are “cautiously optimistic” about the chances of reaching a new hostage deal, Hebrew media report, after the Heads of the intelligence services of Israel, the US and Egypt, as well as Qatari officials held a meeting in Paris on Saturday where they defined the terms of a new agreement.

The document must now be presented to Hamas for consideration, that until Saturday he said he was not aware of the new terms.

According to media, The new draft contemplates a six-week truce and the release of some 40 hostages in exchange for the release of between 200 and 300 prisoners. Palestinians, which obtained the approval of the Israeli Government.

Times of Israel assures that the agreement also includes a “redeployment” of Israeli troops in Gaza, but not a total departure from the area. In addition, it would include the possibility of Israel allowing the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza.

After Hamas declined another draft agreement reached in Paris in early February, Israeli sources indicate that the dialogue has been resumed because The Islamist group renounced some of its “unacceptable” demands for Israel, such as the total cessation of hostilities and the departure of its troops from the Strip.

Palestinians search for survivors and bodies in the rubble of a building after Israeli bombings in Rafah, southern Gaza.

However, the Hamas leadership says it has not given up on those “fundamental” demands.

After the announcement, an Egyptian television stated this Sunday that Doha will host a new round of negotiations for a truce in Gaza in which “experts from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel” and representatives of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas participate.

The negotiations are “a continuation of what was discussed in Paris” and there will be more meetings later in Cairo, reported Al-Qahera News, a network linked to the Egyptian intelligence services.

On the other hand, Israel remains determined to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, where almost 1.5 million Gazans livethe majority displaced, although this could be delayed if the talks for a truce, mediated by Qatar, come to fruition this time.

“We are working to obtain another scheme for the release of our hostages, as well as to complete the elimination of Hamas battalions in Rafah. That is why I sent a delegation to Paris and tonight we will discuss the next steps in the negotiations,” he said on Saturday. Last night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on his X account.

Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages

Netanyahu announced that this week he will convene the cabinet again to “approve the operational action plans in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population.”

“Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the objectives of the war,” he said.

The war cabinet already voted on Thursday night a document with the Israeli plan for the day after the war in the Gaza Stripwhich contemplates Israel's security control, a kind of military occupation similar to that of the West Bank, and the total elimination of UNRWA.

Protests to demand the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Since the war began, Israel and Hamas only reached a one-week truce agreement in late November, which allowed the release of 105 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Four hostages were freed by Hamas in October; three rescued by the Army -two of them a few weeks ago in a successful operation in Rafah-; while the bodies of eleven hostages have been recovered, three of whom Israeli troops killed by mistake.

There are 130 kidnapped people left in the enclave on October 7, about thirty of them are believed dead; while there are four other captives for years, two of them dead.

More than 29,600 Gazans have been killed and more than 69,700 injured in more than four months of war in the Stripwhich began on October 7 following a brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli soil, which left some 1,200 dead and 250 kidnapped.

Displaced Palestinian children receive food provided by Arab and Palestinian donors in Gaza.

In Gaza, the situation continues to worsen. Hundreds of people fled the north of the Strip this Sunday driven by hunger and exposed to incessant fighting.

At the moment, the bombings do not stop and humanitarian aid barely enters in dribs and drabs through the Rafah crossing, at the southern end of the enclave, where it depends on the approval of Israel, which imposed a total siege on the Strip.

Directing aid north is almost impossible due to destruction and to the combats that are fought throughout the territory.

A large part of the population had already fled that area following evacuation orders from the Israeli army in October. But this time it is the lack of food that forces Gazans to flee to the center and south in search of food.

A correspondent of the AFP reported hundreds of people leaving their homes to go to other areas of the territory, governed by Hamas since 2007.

Palestinians flee their homes along with their belongings after an Israeli bombardment in Rafah.

“I came walking (…) I have no words to describe the type of famine that spreads there (…)”, said Samir Abd Rabbo, 27, who arrived in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, along with his one and a half year old daughter.

“There is no milk (for my daughter). I try to give her bread that I prepare from fodder, but she cannot digest it (…) our only hope is God's help,” she told the AFP.

In Jabaliyia, in the north, dozens of residents rushed on Saturday with empty containers in the hope of getting some food. In others, dozens of people were seen protesting against the lack of food in the north of the territory. “No to the policy that seeks to starve us,” read a banner held by children.

On Saturday night, clashes also continued in Khan Yunis in the south, as well as in Beit Lahia and Zeitun in the north.

EFE and AFP