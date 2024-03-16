Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the army is preparing for attacks and to evacuate civilians

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on Friday (15 March 2024) that he had given approval for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to attack the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. The place has become a refuge for Palestinians who have moved from other regions of the enclave since the start of the war.

The Prime Minister's office declared that “Netanyahu approved plans for a military operation in Rafah”. Without giving further details, he said that “the army is preparing operationally” for the attacks and “for the evacuation of residents”. The information is from Reuters.

Leaders of several countries, including the US, are calling on Netanyahu to delay the attack on Rafah, fearing mass civilian casualties. Israel, however, claims that the city is one of Hamas' last strongholds. The Israelis pledged to evacuate civilians before attacking Rafah, but did not say how this would be done.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US had not seen the plan to attack Rafah but would like to know how the strikes would be carried out. He said Hamas' proposal for a ceasefire was within the limits of what was possible and declared himself optimistic that it would be accepted by the Israelis.

Hamas presented a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Friday (15 March). According to Reutersthe demands were received by Israel as “unreal”.

The text calls for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 sentenced to life imprisonment. In return, Hamas would release Israeli hostages. The 1st wave would include women, children, the elderly and sick people. In a second moment, all detainees on both sides would be released.

The proposal also includes: a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, returning displaced people to their homes and withdrawing the Israeli military from the enclave.

Pressure to end the conflict increases with warnings from the UN (United Nations) about hunger in Gaza. According to Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs organization, 576 thousand people are about to experience serious malnutrition.

Read more: