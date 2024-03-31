Israel has approved operational plans for the operation in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, and preparations are being made for the evacuation of the civilian population, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press conference on March 31.

“We have approved the IDF's operational plans for the offensive in Rafah. This is true both operationally and internationally. It will take time, but it will be done: we will enter there and eliminate the Hamas battalions,” the newspaper reports his words Israel Hayom.

He stressed that without the elimination of the Palestinian movement there will be no victory. Netanyahu assured that Israel is currently dealing with the issue of evacuating civilians and delivering humanitarian aid to Rafah.

“This is necessary, it will not take much time, and nothing will stop us, neither American pressure nor any other pressure. The liquidation of Hamas battalions is a condition for victory,” the prime minister concluded.

Meanwhile, on March 25, the UN Security Council supported a draft resolution prepared by non-permanent members of the council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the duration of Ramadan. It was noted that it should lead to a “permanent, sustainable truce.”

Later, on March 29, CNN reported that negotiations between the United States and Israel on a possible Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip could take place in Washington on April 1. According to the channel, they were scheduled to take place this week, but Netanyahu canceled them because the United States refused to block a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of prisoners held by Hamas.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.