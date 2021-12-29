The Ministry of Health of Israel authorized last Sunday, 26, the emergency use of the pill against covid-19 created by the American company Pfizer. Paxlovid remedy, the first home treatment for coronavirus, could be an important tool in the fight against coronavirus. According to a local newspaper, the Israeli government signed an agreement with Pfizer and the forecast is that the drug will arrive in the country in the next few days.

+ European Medicines Agency approves Pfizer anti-covid pill and new treatments

Before Christmas, Pfizer had announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US equivalent of ANVISA, had authorized emergency use of Paxlovid for Americans. The clinical trial data made by the pharmaceutical showed that the ability to prevent hospitalization and death caused by the coronavirus reached 90% in patients at high risk of worsening the disease.

The Israeli newspaper Haartez highlights that the FDA authorized the oral drug for the treatment of mild and moderate conditions of covid-19 in adults and children over 12 years, weighing more than 40 kg, and who are at high risk of progression to the severe disease scenario. The new drug is only available by prescription and should be started as soon as possible after the diagnosis of covid-19.

The post Israel approves the emergency use of the medicine Paxlovid against Covid-19 first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

