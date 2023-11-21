Israel approves ceasefire agreement in Gaza Strip

Agreement provides for the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinians during the pause in fighting

Israel approved this Tuesday (November 21, 2023) a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that provides for the release of hostages held by the extremist group in the Gaza Strip. The decision came after a series of meetings between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials.

In the 1st phase of the agreement, Hamas is expected to release around 50 Israeli women and children detained in Gaza, while Israel is expected to release approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners, the majority being women and minors, during a 4-day ceasefire.

According to CNNthe resolution was approved by a “significant majority” from the Israeli government’s war cabinet during a vote that lasted more than 6 hours.

The agreement also provides that Israel will allow approximately 300 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily from Egypt.

During the pause in fighting, more fuel will also be allowed to enter the territory, according to Israeli authorities. In the 2nd phase of the agreement, Hamas will be able to release more hostages, in exchange for Israel extending the ceasefire.

It is estimated that around 240 people have been held hostage since the war began on October 7, the majority of them Israelis.

Palestinian prisoners

This week, the NGO Addameer reported that around 200 men, mostly teenagers, were detained in Israel, along with 75 women and 5 female teenagers. Before the extremist group’s offensive in early October, the organization says around 150 men and 30 women and girls were in Israeli prisons. The data was obtained from the Israel Prison Service, responsible for the country’s prisons, in addition to information provided by family members of detainees.

According to the North American newspaper New York Times, many recent arrests have taken place in operations in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which has seen an increase in protests in recent days. The Israeli government says the arrests are part of an anti-terror operation against Hamas in the region.

Addameer claims that the number of Palestinian political prisoners in Israel has reached 7,000, covering residents of Gaza, the West Bank and Israelis. According to the NGO, the majority of those detained since the Hamas offensive are under “administrative detention”, meaning they are held indefinitely without charge.

According to Axiosthe agreement approved this Tuesday (Nov 21) establishes that, within the next 24 hours, the names of the Palestinian prisoners to be released will be released, allowing Israeli citizens to challenge the release through legal means, as informed by an Israeli official.

It was emphasized that Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners convicted of murdering Israelis.