The Supreme Planning Council of the Israeli Civil Administration has approved plans to build 780 settlement units in the West Bank. This was reported by the human rights organization “Shalom Akhshav” on Sunday, January 17.

According to human rights activists, the majority of housing is intended to be built in settlements located in the interior of the West Bank (714 units, which is 92%). The organization also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “again puts his personal political interests above the interests of the country.”

Human rights activists are confident that this activity will undermine the possibility of resolving the conflict with the Palestinian side in the long term, and in the short term will lead Israel to a clash with the new administration of US President-elect Joseph Biden, writes “RIA News“.

In early December 2020, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted four annual resolutions in support of Palestine and against Israeli actions.

At the end of January last year, the current US President Donald Trump announced the terms of the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to the document, Jerusalem should become the indivisible capital of Israel, and Palestine will receive a capital in East Jerusalem and supposedly double its territory.

Israel called the document a realistic path to peace. Palestine first threatened, and in May announced its decision to terminate all agreements with the United States and Israel because of the latter’s annexation plans.