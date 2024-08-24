On this long day for the party, which entered into a fight with Israel the day after the terrible seventh of October, it lost 7 of its fighters.

This is a toll that has only been exceeded on two days since that date. On October 24, Hezbollah lost 9 members, and on February 15, it lost 8.

The general number has reached nearly 430 members, including Fouad Shukr, the highest-ranking member in Hezbollah’s military structure, and other first-line leaders and field commanders.

These data and figures can be understood as Israel paving the way for a wider war on the Lebanese front, something that Tel Aviv has not hidden since Hezbollah fired its first missile at the radar devices at the Zebdine and Ruwaysat al-Alam sites in the Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon on October 8.

While Hezbollah believes that it is fighting within the rules of engagement in a disciplined war, Israel does not see these rules, and all it is doing now is seizing whatever targets it can, until the appropriate conditions are available for open war, through which it seeks to impose its goals.

Contradictory visions

The two sides view what is happening between them with different eyes. Hezbollah, Iran’s strongest arm among the archipelago of militias run by Tehran across the Middle East, describes its battle as a war of distraction, given that it supports Hamas and Jihad, which are fighting Israel on the Gaza front, within what the axis of armed groups loyal to Iran calls “unity of arenas.” Therefore, in his speeches, the party’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah always links the end of the fighting to the cessation of the war in Gaza.

Differentiation of arenas

Tel Aviv, however, is fighting from a completely different perspective, but in the opposite direction.

First, the Israeli mentality does not accept that there should be anyone on its borders or in its vicinity who decides to attack it and then does so.

Incidentally, the party has gone deep into striking targets deep inside Israel, displacing tens of thousands of residents of the north, and exposing its fortified fortresses through reconnaissance drones. Above all, it was the party that initiated the war.

This is what she calls the deterrent force, and therefore the arenas that Iran believes it can unify, Israel completely separates and distinguishes between them, and the silence of the guns in Gaza may only be a sign of their rising roar in Lebanon.