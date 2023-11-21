Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Hamas probably has a huge arsenal of weapons. The Israeli army reveals what weapons appear to be entering the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv – In the war in Israel, Hamas appears to have an extensive weapons cache. The Israeli armed forces have now apparently presented some of the weapons they confiscated from civilian communities in southern Israel. “We are talking about thousands of rockets, thousands of different types of ammunition, explosive devices and mortar shells,” Idan told Sharon Kettler, deputy head of the enemy equipment collection point themedialine.

Hamas uses grenades and explosives in the war against Israel

Hamas’ equipment apparently includes military weapons such as the Shawaz anti-tank explosive, which the terrorist group was able to use to penetrate protected areas of the Israeli civilian population, and thermobar grenades, which increase the temperature in a certain room to 3,000 degrees Celsius. That reports themedialine.

The weapons arrived in the Gaza Strip through organized smuggling from many different countries. “There’s a lot of money behind it. “Someone has been funding and planning for a long time, and we see the result – a massacre of civilians,” Kettler commented to themedialine.

What weapons does Hamas use in the fight against Israel?

Many of the Hamas weapons appear to be modified Russian or Chinese firearms that are believed to have been left on the battlefield over the past few decades and eventually fell into the hands of Hamas militants, experts told AFP CNN. The television station was also able to identify additional elements of Hamas’ military equipment based on photo and video material:

Rockets

Drones

Grenades

Paragliders

Shallow excavators and captured vehicles from the Israeli Defense Forces

Hamas weapons in conflict with Israel: Army discovers weapons cache in mosque

There are now various theories about where Hamas militants might be storing their weapons. Israeli forces appear to have recently discovered a Hamas missile laboratory, weapons and a tunnel entrance at a mosque in the Zeitoun district of Gaza City.

A video released by the army showed rockets, mortar shells, their components and the tunnel shaft in the basement of the building in the hotly contested city of Gaza. The information could not initially be independently verified. The Israeli armed forces repeatedly accuse the Islamist Hamas of operating from civilian facilities and using civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields.

Weapons found in Al-Shifa Hospital – Hamas apparently uses the hospital for military purposes

Israeli soldiers said they found Hamas weapons and combat equipment during a search of Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday (November 15), as Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “These facilities in Shifa Hospital, just like in Rantissi, prove that hospitals are being used for military purposes for terror, which is in direct contradiction to international law,” Hagari said.

The terrorist group and the hospital rejected the allegations. The Israeli military believes there is a Hamas command center beneath the hospital. According to its own statements, the army presented intelligence information on this at the end of October. The US government also supports the claim that Hamas and another militant Islamist group use hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Shifa Clinic, for military purposes.

