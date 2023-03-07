Israel | Anti-Netanyahu protests spread to the military, with pilots refusing training

The Israeli armed forces now fear a weakening of military readiness, as the spirit of protest is spreading in the air force reserve.

in Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu protests against the government’s policies continue.

Newspaper of The New York Times and according to the Reuters news agency, the protests have also spread to the Israeli army.

The protests that began in mid-January have destabilized the country’s technology sector and increased the risk of political violence.

Now the leadership of the armed forces is worried, because some of the pilots have said that they are not going to participate in exercises or operations. The armed forces fear that Israel’s military readiness will weaken.

The NY Times hundreds of soldiers in the reserve have announced their reluctance to participate in missions, either in writing or in other ways.

According to the Israeli authorities, there are those who refused exercises and tasks, among others, in the army’s 8200 elite unit, which focuses on cyber security and intelligence.

The biggest concern of the Israeli armed forces is the spread of protest spirit in the air force reserve. The reservists fear that they will be asked to take part in illegal operations and that refusing to do so could bring them before the International Criminal Court.

Reserve military pilots often lead Israeli airstrikes in Syria and the Gaza Strip, and they also take part in Israel’s strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

To the armed forces the widespread protests are the latest twist in protests against the government’s plans. The Israeli government has planned to reform the judiciary.

The protesters have said that they want to prevent a change in the law that transfers power from the courts to politicians. The weeks-long protests have even been considered the worst political crisis in the country’s history since independence.

The plans have also been viewed critically outside of Israel. On Sunday, the former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg wrote in the NY Times in the essaythat Netanyahu “deals with disaster”.

Many Israelis believe that the reform would undermine the country’s democracy, and some military officers share this view.

The reform has been criticized, among other things, for the fact that it could damage the independence of the Israeli judiciary, incite corruption, hinder the realization of the rights of minority groups, and deprive the country’s legal system of its credibility.

The NY Times According to senior military officials interviewed on condition of anonymity, nearly 50 reservist pilots met with the commander of the Israeli Air Force on Friday to express their doubts about judicial reform.

37 fighter pilot later informed the air force commander that he was suspending training this week. However, according to NY Times sources, the pilots had emphasized that they were still available for combat missions.