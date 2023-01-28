Israel | Another shooting incident in Jerusalem, according to the police, the suspect is 13 years old

The shooting came just a day after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem.

Two one person has been wounded in Israel in a shooting near the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the Israeli medical authorities.

The authorities described the act as a “terrorist attack”. According to the police, the suspected shooter is a 13-year-old Palestinian, reports news agency AFP.

One of the wounded is a 23-year-old man, the other a 47-year-old man. They have been taken to hospital, and at least the younger man’s condition has been described as critical.

Shooting came just a day after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to the Israeli police, the shooter was 21 years old and lived in East Jerusalem. He died in police custody.

The Israeli police said today that they had arrested more than 40 people in connection with the incident.

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has condemned Friday’s mass shooting in East Jerusalem, as has the US president Joe Biden.

Acts of violence Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian territories have escalated in recent days. Earlier this week, Israeli forces carried out a raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the West Bank, in which nine people died, says BBC.

An additional 20 people were reportedly wounded in the attack, which Palestinian officials described as the deadliest in years. A raid was made on a crowded refugee camp.

Israeli security forces also shot dead a Palestinian man near Jerusalem in the town of al-Rami, where people had gathered to protest the raid in Jenin, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of mass murder after the Jenin attack. At the same time, it announced that it would end cooperation in security matters with Israel.

“The pace of occupation and colonization is accelerating with Israel’s new right-wing government. The cycle of violence deepens and creates political capital for aggressive actors,” says a researcher specializing in Israel and the Palestinian territories Antti Tarvainen on Twitter.

According to him, the development of the situation depends significantly on international actors.

“A small number of international venture capitalists have started withdrawing investments as a protest to the Israeli government. Similar bets are unlikely to be forthcoming from the EU or Finland.”