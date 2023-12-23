Explosive documents: “Netanyahu receives funds from Qatar”

Yigal Carmon, former counter-terrorism advisor to Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Yitzhak Shamir, has published a potentially explosive document on the website of the Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri), a private think tank for the collection and analysis of information from open sources. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the series of documents contains information on alleged secret money flows from Qatar for Benjamin Netanyahu.



Specifically, it is “a series of internal documents of the Government of Qatar, hacked by an organization financed by the United Arab Emirates, would seem to indicate that the authorities in Doha have organized the alleged transfer of tens of millions of dollars for Netanyahu's election campaigns in recent years. The money, according to the accusations reconstructed by Memri, would have been prepared for the Prime Minister of Israel secretly and in cash.”

As reported by Corriere della Sera, Carmon commented: “Netanyahu is a collaborator, a prisoner, a hostage who cannot criticize Qatar: the emirate would react“. Adding that the affair could lead to Bibi's fall. At the origin of what appears to be a case on the verge of spreading is the so-called «Project Raven», a large-scale cyber attack carried out by former agents of the National Security Agency American who were allegedly recruited with very high salaries by a company linked to the United Arab Emirates.

As Corriere della Sera always underlines, “after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, with the light it sheds on the role of Qatari funds on the terrorist organization in Gaza, these accusations against Netanyahu take on greater weight. And they raise questions about the attention the prime minister shows for Qatar, which also does not recognize Israel. For example, Netanyahu recently refused to ban the distribution of the Arabic service Al Jazeera in the country, even though the Doha-based broadcaster actually supports Hamas”, concludes the Courier.

Subscribe to the newsletter

