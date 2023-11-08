The Mossad said: “With the help of other intelligence services and the support of the Brazilian security services, an operation planned by Hezbollah to attack Jewish targets in Brazil was thwarted.”

He added: “Members of the Hezbollah cell were arrested by Brazilian security services.”

The thwarting of this operation comes at a time when Israel continues to warn Hezbollah against entering the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the party would thus commit its “biggest mistake.”

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah revealed in a televised speech on Friday: “Hezbollah moved from one stage to another, very quickly, after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.”

He added: “After recent events, we are entering a new phase of the conflict with Israel.”