Netanyahu's office issued the statement on behalf of the foreign intelligence service, Mossad, and the internal intelligence service, Shin Bet.

The statement stated that “thanks to a diligent and comprehensive intelligence investigation, the Danish security services arrested today” seven people who worked on behalf of Hamas, and an operation “that planned to kill innocent civilians on European soil” was thwarted.

But the statement did not clarify the details of the supposed attack.

The statement accused the Hamas movement of “seeking over recent years, especially after the deadly October 7 attack, to expand the scope of its operational capabilities throughout the world and in Europe in particular, in order to achieve its ambitions to strike Israeli, Jewish and Western targets, whatever the cost.” .

Hamas has not yet issued a statement regarding these accusations, but it says that it does not operate outside the Palestinian territories.