Israel announces Operation Iron Swords in response to Palestinian actions

The Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords in response to the actions of the Islamist Hamas movement. This is reported by The Times of Israel.

Defense Force spokesman Daniel Hagari said more than 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel. According to him, Hamas members entered Israeli territory from land, sea and air. It is noted that Israel expects to call up tens of thousands of soldiers.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that the Islamist movement made a serious mistake by starting the war. According to him, IDF soldiers are fighting at all infiltration sites. Galant emphasized that Israel will win this war.

On the morning of October 7, in response to rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the start of a military operation in the Gaza Strip. She also said she was ready for war after militant infiltration.