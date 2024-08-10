The army said in a statement: “Last night, fighter jets attacked terrorist Walid al-Sousi, a member of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization and head of the General Security Service of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.”

He added: “Al-Soussi was an effective partner in managing the creation of an intelligence image, through activating various sources in the Gaza Strip and working against the resistance movement of the terrorist organization Hamas inside the Gaza Strip.”

On the other hand, the statement added: “In the Rafah area, an aircraft attacked terrorists who were observed observing Nahal Brigade fighters in the field and posing a threat to the forces.”

The Israeli army continues its military operations in the Gaza Strip, where it also bombed the “Al-Tabi’in” school on Saturday, killing and wounding dozens of people.

Civil Defense told Sky News Arabia that the death toll at Al-Tabi’een School reached 93 dead and 54 wounded, noting that some of the wounded were in critical condition, suffering from burns and amputations.

He continued: “There are missing persons and victims whose remains were found as a result of the Israeli bombing of… School of the Followers.

Israel says armed groups operate among civilians in Gaza, from within schools, hospitals and designated humanitarian areas, a claim denied by Hamas and other factions.

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have taken refuge in schools in Gaza, most of which have been out of service since the war began 10 months ago.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the death toll from the war between Israel and the Palestinian movement, which has been ongoing for about ten months, has reached at least 39,790.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have set next Thursday as the date for a new round of negotiations, amid growing fears that the conflict could expand to include Iran and its ally, the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a delegation would be sent to the talks, which will be held on August 15. Netanyahu has stressed that he will not end the war unless Hamas no longer poses a threat to Israelis.