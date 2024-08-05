“We killed Abdel Fattah al-Zari’i on Sunday,” the army said in a statement, describing him as “Hamas’ Minister of Economy.”

The army explained that Al-Zarii is “a leader in the manufacturing department of the military wing of Hamas.”

Israel intensifies its strikes on the Gaza Strip, which has led to the Palestinian death toll rising to nearly 40,000.

A few days ago, the head of the political wing of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran, in an attack attributed to Israel, which did not claim responsibility for it.