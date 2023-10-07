The Nahal Brigade is an infantry battalion in the Israeli army, formed in 1982, after Israel invaded Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday that its forces were still fighting in more than 20 locations “hundreds” of Palestinian militants who infiltrated from the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack launched by Hamas that left hundreds dead and wounded.

The Israeli Rescue Service announced on Saturday that the attack launched by Hamas in southern Israel led to the death of at least 300 people.

She added that another 1,100 people were injured in the attack that occurred on Saturday, which surprised Israel.

Victims of the Gaza Strip

In this context, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday night that the death toll of Palestinians in the Strip had risen to 232 dead and about 1,700 injured, as a result of the escalation that followed a military operation launched by Hamas against Israel and the latter’s response with air strikes.

The ministry stated in a press statement that “the total number of people arriving at hospitals in the Gaza Strip so far as a result of the Israeli aggression has reached 232 dead and 1,697 wounded with various injuries.”