The army identified the soldier as Sergeant Oz Daniel, who was 19 years old when he was killed.

Although there are no remains, his funeral will be held on Monday in Kfar Saba in central Israel, where he lived.

Hamas and its allies kidnapped more than 250 people on October 7, in an unprecedented attack on Israel.

Today, 130 hostages remain in Gaza, including 31 bodies (including 6 soldiers), according to the Israeli authorities.

More than 100 hostages were released during a truce at the end of November, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

3 Israeli hostages were freed during Israeli army operations, and 3 were accidentally killed by soldiers’ bullets in the Gaza Strip.