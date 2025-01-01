The Israeli Army announced this Tuesday the death of an Islamic Jihad commander in a bombing carried out at the beginning of December against the Gaza Strip with the help of information collected by the country’s Intelligence services.

Thus, he has indicated that the member of the Palestinian armed group, whom he has described as a “major terrorist”has been identified as Anas Muhamad Sadi, of Egyptian origin and in charge of a rocket unit in the north of the Gaza Strip.

“At the beginning of the month, an Air Force plane attacked and killed with a rocket the Egyptian terrorist Anas Muhamad Sadi, who drew up many terrorist plans and commanded “operations of this type against citizens and soldiers of the State of Israel”the Armed Forces have indicated in a statement.

“Since October 7, 2023, Sadi commanded the launch of rockets from the northern part of the Gaza Strip towards the settlements that surround the area”, have emphasized before stating that the necessary measures have been taken to “reduce the possibilities of causing civilian harm.”

In this sense, they have assured that the Israeli authorities will continue to take measures to “harm anyone who promotes and participates in acts of terrorism against Israeli citizens.” “We will work to fulfill the objectives of the war,” collects the text.

Until now, more than 45,540 people have died in the Gaza Strip due to the military offensive launched by Israel in response to the attacks of October 7, 2023, according to the latest balance sheet from the Gaza Ministry of Health.