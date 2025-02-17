02/17/2025



Updated at 14: 15h.





He Israeli army has announced This Monday the death of a high position of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Lebanon in a bombing executed by a drone against a vehicle in the Lebanese city of Sidon (south), one day before the deadline for the high fire Between Israel and the Chií Hezbollah Milicia.

According to the information collected by the State Lebanese News Agency, NNA, the rescue teams have recovered a corpse in the remains of the vehicle, after which the Israeli army has affirmed that the dead is Muhamad Shahin, head of Hamás operations in Lebanon .

The Israel Army has stressed that, during the conflict in the Middle East, Shahin «was involved in promoting terrorist plans, particularly the rocket launch Against the inner front of Israel », in the second attack of this type that Israel executes during the last three days, after the bombing perpetrated on Saturday against a vehicle near Jarju, in Nabatiye, which resulted in the death of two people.

Subsequently, the Israeli army recognized the authorship of the bombing and said that in it a High position of the Operations Unit Hezbollah air, mainly in charge of the launch of drones, although the group did not confirm its death.









For its part, the presidency of Lebanon has claimed this Monday the guarantor countries of the agreement of cease-firein force since November 27, 2024, which guarantee that Israel withdraws its troops from the south of the country on Tuesday, deadline agreed after an extension of the date imposed at first.

“We continue to maintain contacts at different levels to press Israel to respect the agreement, retire on the specified date and release the prisoners,” he said in a message in Your account on social network X. “The guarantors of the agreement must assume their responsibility to help us,” he has settled.

Likewise, the Ambassador of Egypt in Lebanon, Alaa Musa, has transferred to Beirut that the quintet mediating countries –Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United StatesFrance and Qatar– will “press” Israel to “retire on the specified date”, without the Israeli government having spoken about it.

The leader of Hezbollah, Naim Qasem, already said on Sunday that depends on the Lebanese government Achieve the withdrawal of troops From Israel in the south of the country, after the Israeli authorities pointed out that the troops could remain deployed at several points, breaching their compromise of total withdrawal.