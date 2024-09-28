Saturday, September 28, 2024, 09:20



| Updated 10:04 a.m.









The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that the head of Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure, Ahmed Muhammad Fahd, was killed this morning during attacks in southern Syria, according to Reuters.

Air Force fighter jets attacked during the night under the direction of the services of the Intelligence Division and the Northern Command and achieved one of their objectives, claiming the life of this leader of the Hamas terrorist organization.