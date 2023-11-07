Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned this Monday that Israel to take charge of Gaza security indefinitely once the war they are fighting in that Palestinian territory ends.

“I believe that Israel will have, for an indefinite period, overall responsibility for security because we have seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Netanyahu said in an interview with the American network ABC.

“When we don’t have that security responsibility, what we have is an eruption of Hamas terror on a scale we couldn’t imagine,” he added.

The Israeli Prime Minister responded this way when asked who should govern Gaza once the war ends: to which he replied: “Those who do not want to follow the path of Hamas.”

The Israeli army has incessantly bombed Gaza and raided the territory in response to the attack launched on October 7 by Hamas, whose militants killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 hostages.

The death toll from the war in Gaza exceeds 10,000 people, including more than 4,000 children, according to what the Ministry of Health of this territory controlled by Hamas said this Monday.

In his interview, Netanyahu He questioned the Gaza ministry’s figures and said they surely included “several thousand” Palestinian fighters.

Despite growing calls for a ceasefire from several world leaders, including UN chief António Guterres, Netanyahu made it clear that he opposes this, as he reiterated that his Government does not see the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza, unless the more than 240 hostages are released. that the Islamist group Hamas took over after the October 7 attack on Israeli territory.

“There will be no ceasefire, a general ceasefire, in Gaza until the release of our hostages,” he told ABC News.

As the prime minister explained, Israel can accept pauses to allow humanitarian goods to enter Gaza or allow hostages captured by Hamas to leave.

“As far as small tactical pauses, an hour here and an hour there, we’ve had them before,” he added, referring to a White House statement that talks about the “possibility of tactical pauses” to allow civilians to flee the fighting and for humanitarian aid to enter.

Asked if he will take responsibility for the October 7 attack, Netanyahu responded “of course.” and admitted that his government “clearly” did not fulfill its obligation to protect its population.

Columns of smoke after an Israeli bombing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The United Nations, NGOs, Arab leaders and other countries around the world are constantly calling for a ceasefire. Washington does not support the idea and speaks of “humanitarian pauses”, insisting on Israel’s right to defend itself.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also urgently demanded a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the small Palestinian territory, transformed into a “cemetery for children.”

“The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis, it is a crisis of humanity,” he said.

The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis, it is a crisis of humanity

“Thousands and thousands of civilians die (…) Our men have been killed. Our volunteers have died,” said the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent, Yunis Al-Khatib.

Guterres also reiterated his condemnation of the “egregious terrorist acts” by Hamas on October 7 and attacked this movement that uses “civilians as human shields and continues to fire rockets into Israel indiscriminately.”

Sunday nightthe Israeli army announced the intensification of its bombing campaign that will last “several days”, in parallel to a ground offensive launched on October 27.

The most intense ground fighting is taking place in the north of the territory, where Gaza City is located, which Israel says is home to the Hamas “center.”

House destroyed after an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks are also severely testing the approximately 2.4 million Palestinians trapped in the 362 km2 of this small territory and deprived of water, electricity and food deliveries.

The siege imposed by Israel began on October 9, when Gaza had already been under an Israeli blockade for more than 16 years. More than 1.5 million people have been displaced, according to the UN.

“It was like a million earthquakes combined (…). We didn’t get any warning, nothing, and suddenly we were surprised by missiles falling on our heads, non-stop,” said Saad Abu Sariya after the Israeli attacks on Rafah (south).

Guterres lamented on Monday the insufficient aid that arrives through Rafah, the border crossing with Egypt. With 569 trucks since October 21, “the trickle of aid is nothing compared to the ocean of needs.”

*With AFP and EFE