“Bombs were falling from all sides; of the navy, artillery and airplanes”.

With these words he told the agency AFP Alaa Mahdi, a resident of the Shati refugee camp in the northern part of the Gaza Stripwhat was it like on the night from Friday to Saturday in which the Israeli Army intensified its bombings against the Islamist movement Hamas and began what they called a “new phase” of incursions into the Palestinian enclave.

“The ground in Gaza shook,” declared the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, after his army’s ground forces advanced toward Gaza, an enclave controlled by Hamas and where 2.4 million Palestinians live, and confirmed that Israel “moved into a new phase” in the war against Hamas.

“We attack above and below the ground, we attack terrorist agents of all ranks, in all places. The orders to the forces are clear: the operation will continue until further orders,” said Gallant.

After this, The army warned residents of Gaza City (a northern area of ​​the Palestinian enclave) that the entire area is now a “battlefield.”

“The Gaza (City) governorate became a battlefield. The shelters in the north of the Gaza (Strip) and in the Gaza governorate are not safe places,” indicate army leaflets dropped from planes, urging residents to “immediately evacuate” the region to the south.

This new Israeli operation comes after two incursions carried out by the army in northern Gaza. And although Israel has not said whether this is the “large-scale operation” that they have been preparing, this Saturday’s operation, however, is the longest and is already considered the hardest night since the beginning of the war.

Until this Saturday afternoon, soldiers continued their operations within the Strip. Furthermore, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipated that this was going to be a “long” and “difficult” war.

On the ground, fighting between soldiers and Hamas militiamen was reported in Beit Hanun, in the north of the Strip, and in Al Bureij, in the center.

Furthermore, the population of the Strip was left isolated from the world after the telecommunications and internet were cut off. In response, Hamas also fired rockets toward several Israeli cities.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Gazan civil protection service reported that hundreds of buildings and houses were “completely destroyed” in the early morning Israeli bombardments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel faces a challenging combat situation in a densely urban environment. That will involve hourly trials on how to distinguish between Hamas militants and civilians.

A total of 7,703 people have died in Gaza and 18,967 have been injured by the bombings that have been carried out since last day 7, when a surprise attack by Hamas in Israeli territory took the lives of 1,400 people. Another 229 were kidnapped and have remained in the hands of the Islamist group ever since.

In addition to the fighting, Israel for its part said it hit “150 underground targets” in northern Gaza, from where, they maintain, Hamas directs its operations through the gigantic network of tunnels. In addition, they claimed to have killed “several Hamas terrorists,” including one of those responsible for organizing the October 7 offensive.

The recent operations provoked reactions in the international community. UN Secretary General António Guterres harshly criticized the “unprecedented escalation” and called for an “immediate” ceasefire..

For his part, the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, called for a “pause in hostilities” to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. “Gaza is completely deprived of electricity and isolated as the bombing continues” and “too many civilians, especially children, were killed. “That is in contradiction with international humanitarian law,” said Borrell.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of “violating the UN General Assembly resolution” passed by an overwhelming majority on Friday calling for a ceasefire.

A plume of smoke rises in Gaza after a bomb falls. Photo: EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

International pressure

Israel is under international pressure to weigh the risks of an invasion of Gaza and ensure the protection of the population of the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli Government, which considers it vital to “eliminate” Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure after 1,400 murders in its territory, assures that the Islamist group uses civilians as “human shields” in the enclave.

“Israel faces an extremely challenging combat situation in a densely urban environment. That will involve very difficult judgments every hour about how to distinguish between Hamas militants and civilians. That is what international humanitarian law demands of Israel,” David Scheffer, former United States special ambassador for war crimes issues and member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), explained to this newspaper.

Added to this is that beneath Gaza there is a complex network of tunnels that Hamas has built in the last decade that Israel claims has been used not only as a refuge for the militants.but also as infrastructure for the movement of war arsenal, which makes conditions on the ground difficult.

“This is difficult urban terrain considering the 300 kilometers of tunnels and ‘trap doors’ connecting buildings that Hamas has built over years. Hamas will also use the more than 200 hostages as human shields. The casualties will be enormous, even greater than those that have already occurred, which will increase international criticism,” Linda Robinson, member of the CFR, told EL TIEMPO.

But in addition to Palestinian civilians, of whom more than 7,700 have died since the start of this war, according to Hamas, the 200 kidnapped by the terrorist group also pose a greater challenge for the army. In recent days, different governments around the world have intensified discreet diplomatic efforts to achieve the release of the hostages.

Hamas, in fact, said it proposed an exchange of all the movement’s prisoners in Israel in exchange for the people it has in its power, a possibility that came to fruition.

The truth is that the Strip is in a critical humanitarian situation and its hospitals are facing a “total collapse,” according to Palestinian doctors, who denounce a lack of fuel and a shortage of medicines.

And although Israel has said that it expects a long-term operation, the big question afterwards will be what will happen to the Palestinian enclave if Israel achieves its objectives, who will control the Gaza Government and what will happen to the 2.4 million of Palestinians who live there.

“Who will take charge of Gaza if Hamas is defeated is an open question at the moment. The answer could involve the Palestinian Authority, some Arab coalition of government support and oversight, or some UN administration until a more permanent government can be created. “This will be a big challenge, but planning for what happens next should begin,” Scheffer said.

