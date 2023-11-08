Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that his troops identified and isolated a bunker where the “number 2” of Hamas, which leads actions in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is located.

“Yahia Sinwar is now hiding in a bunker. He is isolated from his surroundings,” said Gallant, this Tuesday (7).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrived by land in Gaza City this week, marking one month of the country’s war against Palestinian militia terrorists.

The minister said that the military is in the “heart” of the city, where they are beginning another phase of the ground incursion into the territory, which is to identify and neutralize Hamas targets hidden in the region.