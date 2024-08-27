The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Tuesday (27) through its official networks that they rescued another hostage who had been kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas during the massacre carried out on Israeli soil on October 7, 2023.

This is Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52 years old, resident of the city of Rahat in Israel.

“Today, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Service (ISA) rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, from Rahat, who was kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization and taken to Gaza on October 7,” they said. the IDF in a post made on its official account on the social network X.

According to Israel, the rescued hostage is “in stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical examinations at a hospital.”

“His family has been informed of the details, and the IDF is following up with them. Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring the hostages back home,” the IDF said in the post.

According to information from the newspaper The Times Of IsraelQaid Farhan Alkadi worked as a security guard and was kidnapped by Hamas near the community of Mivtahim, in southern Israel. The Israeli newspaper cites that the hostage was found by an elite unit of the Israeli Navy inside a tunnel used by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Israel reportedly believes that around 104 of the more than 200 hostages kidnapped in October are still being held by Hamas, with 34 likely dead.

In a telephone conversation with the rescued hostage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “the entire nation” was “overwhelmed by his rescue.”

Netanyahu stressed in the call that Israel will continue to do “everything possible to bring all hostages back home.”

The Hamas Hostages’ Families Forum also celebrated the rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi. “He endured 326 days of captivity,” the organization said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “extremely happy” with the hostage rescue and congratulated the IDF on the operation that led to the return of Qaid Farhan Alkadi.

“I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet and all the security services, and I send my blessings to his family on his return — which is a moment of joy for the State of Israel and for Israeli society as a whole,” he said.