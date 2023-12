A delegation from the United Nations Security Council was at the Rafah crossing this Monday (11), to inspect the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat), a body of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, reported that the Kerem Shalom crossing, between the country and the Gaza Strip, will be reopened this Tuesday (12) for security inspections, which will allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave.

The crossing had been closed shortly after the Hamas terrorist group's attacks on Israel on October 7.

However, in a post on X, Cogat explained that the location will only be used for inspection of goods, and that humanitarian aid will continue to enter only through the Rafah crossing, between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

“The simultaneous security checks at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings will double the volume of aid delivered through the Rafah crossing and admitted into the Gaza Strip,” Cogat reported.

Other countries and international bodies had been calling for the reopening of Kerem Shalom to expand the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

United Nations sources informed The Guardian newspaper that just over 60 trucks entered the enclave this Monday (11), which represents less than 20% of the total delivered per day before October 7th.