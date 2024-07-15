Home page politics

The fate of Hamas army chief Deif is still unclear. If you believe Hamas, he is still alive. Israel, meanwhile, has signaled further attacks. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel’s army is feverishly trying to clarify the fate of the military chief of the Islamist Hamas following its air strike. Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi accused Hamas of trying to prevent this: “It is still too early to conclude the results of the attack, which Hamas is trying to conceal.” The army attacked Mohammed Deif on Saturday (July 13) near Chan Yunis in southern Gaza. Dozens of people were killed. It is still unclear whether Deif is among the dead.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties in the Middle East conflict. The information on the war in Israel and Gaza cannot be independently verified.

Death from Hamas army chief Deif still unconfirmed

It is “very difficult to believe” that anyone survived the air raid, the Wall Street Journal Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of the research department of the Israeli military intelligence service. It could take days or weeks, however, before Israel has enough information to say for sure what happened to Deif. In March, Israel’s army confirmed the killing of Deif’s deputy Marwan Issa only two weeks after the attack on him. Hamas, on the other hand, has never confirmed Issa’s death.

If Deif is indeed no longer alive, he would be the highest-ranking Hamas leader killed by Israel in the Gaza war that has been going on for more than nine months. On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that the airstrike killed the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa Salama. He was considered a close associate of Deif, who was said to have been at his side at the time of the airstrike.

Hamas denies reports of Deif’s death: Did Israel catch the ‘Phantom’?

A Hamas representative in Beirut denied on Sunday that their military chief had been killed in Gaza. Deif is often called the “Phantom.” The 58-year-old is said to have survived at least seven Israeli attacks. Israel will therefore be particularly careful to determine whether he was killed this time, Kuperwasser told the Wall Street JournalA photograph of his body would be more informative than intelligence, he said.

Until about half a year ago, it was assumed in Israel that Deif had lost several limbs and had a number of physical disabilities. Until finally, pictures emerged showing Deif with both arms and both legs. Deif is considered one of Israel’s most wanted terrorists. He is the deputy of the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jihia al-Sinwar. Israel’s goal is to capture or kill her.

Israel’s Chief of Staff terminates further operations at

“Mohammed Deif was afraid of dying, so he hid in a way that even compromised his ability to command,” Halevi said, adding: “He hid and sacrificed with him his people and civilians who were in the area.” Israel’s army chief is certain: “We have found him, we will find the next ones too.”

According to Palestinian sources, at least 90 people were killed in the airstrike. At least 300 others were injured in the humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi, the Hamas-controlled health authority said. This information could not be independently verified. According to an Israeli army representative, the target of the airstrike was a fenced-off, guarded Hamas base located in the humanitarian zone declared by Israel west of Khan Yunis.

Our interactive maps of the war in Israel show locations of the conflict and its course. (bb/dpa)