The commander of Hamas’ Shajaiyeh brigade, Wisam Farhat, was killed in an air strike by the Israeli Armed Forces. The IDF broke the news, specifying that he was one of the planners of the October 7 massacre and that he had sent the attackers to Kibbutz Nahal Oz and the nearby military post. Farhat was imprisoned in Israel from 1995 to 2005 and, following his release, returned to Gaza and worked on Hamas’ rocket production.

The Israeli armed forces also reported an operation in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, carried out before the truce. The operation led to the discovery of the entrance to a tunnel dug inside a school courtyard. The tunnel was destroyed by the Israeli military. The Jerusalem Post reports.

London announces reconnaissance flights over Israel and Gaza to locate the hostages

For its part, the United Kingdom has said it will conduct reconnaissance flights over Israel and Gaza to take part in efforts to rescue the hostages held by Hamas. The aircraft – announced the Ministry of Defense in London – “will be unarmed, will not have a combat role and will have the exclusive task of locating the hostages”. “Only information related to hostage rescue will be forwarded to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue.” The flights will take place over the eastern Mediterranean, also operating in the airspace over Israel and Gaza.

100 aid trucks entered through the Rafah crossing

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent today received 100 trucks loaded with aid through the Rafah crossing. The trucks contain food, water, medical supplies and medicines. These are the first trucks to enter Gaza since the fighting resumed.