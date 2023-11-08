The Israeli Army entered the city of Gaza this Tuesday (7), to complete a new phase of the conflict against Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli Army announced this Wednesday (8) that it killed a prominent weapons developer for the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

This morning’s clashes inside territory controlled by the terrorists also resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier during the offensive, bringing to 31 the total number of soldiers killed in this phase of the war.

“Mohsen Abu Zina was one of Hamas’s main weapons developers and an expert in the development of strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Army said in a statement.

The note explains that the Defense Forces killed Abu Zina with a missile launched by a fighter jet after collecting military information about his location.

Furthermore, it highlights that, during the night, the Israel Defense Forces launched an attack against a group of militiamen who “planned to launch anti-tank rockets against Army forces”, in which they killed “several terrorists”.

The Israeli Armed Forces announced the death of Sergeant Yaacov Ozeri, a member of the Artillery Corps, during fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The statement said that two other soldiers were seriously injured in the night’s fighting, without giving further details.

This Tuesday (7), a month after the start of the war, Israeli troops arrived inside Gaza City, for the first time in years, after having managed to surround it following their land invasion of the Strip.

“For the first time in decades, the Israeli Defense Forces are fighting in the heart of Gaza City,” said Yaron Finkelman, commander of the Israeli Army’s Southern Command.