Israel has been carrying out a major anti-terrorist operation this week in the West Bank | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli Army announced on Friday (30) that it killed a leader of the Hamas terrorist group in Jenin, in the West Bank, during an airstrike carried out against his vehicle in a military operation that is already reaching its third consecutive day.

The terrorist was identified as Wasem Hazem. According to a military statement, Hazem died along with two other terrorists who tried to “escape from the vehicle they were in.”

The other two dead were identified as Maysara Masharqa and Arafat Amer, according to the army, while the Hamas terrorist group did not comment on the incident.

The raid that eliminated the terrorists was carried out in cooperation with the Border Police and Shin Bet intelligence forces. Weapons were also seized during the raid. According to Israel, Hazem was involved in carrying out and directing attacks in the West Bank and against Israeli communities.

The terrorists killed on Friday join six others who have died in Tulkarem since Wednesday (28), including the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group’s brigade in that city.