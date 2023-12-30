Home page politics

Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip. Israel wants to stop the fighting for a few hours. News ticker about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Israel announced Break in fighting : Fighting in camps in Rafah should stop for four hours

announced : Fighting in camps in Rafah should stop for four hours Israel expands Attacks out of: Internally displaced people in Gaza hardly find any space anymore

expands out of: Internally displaced people in Gaza hardly find any space anymore The information processed here for War in Israel and in Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Gaza – Israel's military announced a four-hour tactical break in fighting at a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Military activities there would be temporarily stopped for humanitarian reasons, an army spokesman said in Arabic on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Saturday. This should enable the population to get more supplies.

The Israeli military had previously urged residents of the hotly contested town of Khan Yunis in the south of the coastal region to seek safety in Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Thousands of Palestinians are reportedly sheltering in tents there.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip wait for food in the camp in Rafah. Israel is taking a break from fighting so that people can get more supplies. © IMAGO/Ismael Mohamad

Israel News: Refugees in Gaza can hardly find refuge anymore

According to the UN, after Israeli attacks have expanded to include the central section of the Gaza Strip, there is hardly any room left for internally displaced people. The city of Rafah, for example, is “bursting at the seams,” criticized the Gaza director of the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, Thomas White, a few days ago.

The army on Saturday also designated a route for civilians to bypass a route previously used for escapes through embattled Khan Yunis. The military warned that the current path was dangerous.

News from the Israel War: Diseases in refugee camps are spreading

According to the UN emergency relief office OCHA, illnesses continue to increase in the emergency shelters in the Gaza Strip with tens of thousands of displaced people in very small spaces. Health services have long been overwhelmed, and new expulsions ordered by Israel are making their task even more difficult.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, listed the cases of the disease on the online platform X, formerly Twitter. Afterwards, 180,000 people in the Gaza Strip suffered from respiratory infections and more than 136,000 children under five years old suffered from diarrhea. There are more than 55,000 cases of lice and scabies. Diarrhea is life-threatening for children under five if left untreated because the body loses water and important minerals.

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett sees it Iran as the “center of most problems in the Middle East” and publicly demands consequences. (smu/dpa)