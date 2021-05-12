The Israeli Army has reported that they have hit several terrorist targets and operations in the Gaza Strip in response “to hundreds of rockets in the last 24 hours”, in what has been “the biggest hit since 2014”, while the Ministry Palestinian Health has reported the death of 35 people as a result of the violent clashes.

The attacks between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) have continued in the early hours of this Wednesday with a last massive bombardment of 110 rockets from the Gaza Strip against Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion airport, while Israeli forces have also claimed be attacking targets in the enclave.

The Israeli Army has specified that more rockets have been fired at the capital since 3:00 am (local time), for which the families have been awakened and taken to anti-aircraft shelters.

“Gaza terrorists are firing rockets non-stop while civilians in central and southern Israel spend the night in shelters to protect themselves from the launch,” Israeli forces have asserted through their Twitter profile.

On the other hand, Israeli media have indicated that there have been reports of heavy explosions in the city and that initial reports indicate that several of the rockets have been intercepted. Rockets have also been fired this morning at Ashkelon and Modiin, reports ‘The Times of Israel’.

In this new series of shots from Gaza towards the center and south of Israel, four people have died, according to ‘The Jerusalem Post’, two of them because of a rocket that has hit their house in Lod, among which are he finds a seven-year-old girl, an incident in which a third person has been seriously injured. Two other civilians have died as a result of this attack.

According to Yedioth, the armed wing of Hamas has said that the new rocket launches are in response to the “continuous Israeli attacks against civilian buildings and towers in the Gaza Strip.”

In this regard, an Israeli army spokesman has indicated that in the last hours they have hit several “important” Hamas targets and operations in the enclave, which they continue to attack.

Among the buildings hit by Israel’s attacks would be the Al Jawhara tower, about eight floors high and housing residential apartments, which, according to the Palestinian agency WAFA, has been hit by seven missiles launched by an Israeli warplane.

In addition, the army has confirmed that it has destroyed a nine-story building in Gaza that housed Hamas offices, and which housed its intelligence center, its West Bank command and an advertising department. Before the attack, the Israeli forces reportedly warned the inhabitants of the building to vacate it.

Also an Army spokesman has specified that a plane has neutralized two Hamas members who were participating in the rocket fire.

Hours after the latest attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) – the Army – have reported via Twitter that their fighter jets, with the help of their intelligence services, have “neutralized key figures of the Hamas intelligence.

According to what they have detailed, they would have reached the head of the Hamas military intelligence security department, Hassan Kaogi, and his deputy and head of the military intelligence counterintelligence department, Wail Issa. “It seems that our intelligence has been better,” added the Army.

In retaliation, dozens of police stations in Gaza have also been destroyed, according to witnesses reported and reported by ‘The Times of Israel’, and Hamas has confirmed that its main police headquarters has also been destroyed. The IDF has also attacked the homes of three senior Hamas leaders, while killing two other leaders in targeted attacks.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that 35 Palestinians have died since Monday, including 12 children and three women, while the number of injured rises to 233.

I reject the ceasefire



Israel would have rejected, on the other hand, the proposal put forward by the UN and Egypt of a ceasefire with Hamas, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu and Israeli media collect. Presumably, Egypt and the United Nations would be working to stop the escalation of tensions experienced since Monday.

On the other hand, the spokesman for the Islamist Hamas movement, Hazem Qasem, in statements to Sputnik, has welcomed the actions of Palestinians who “have rebelled against the occupation in Lod, Rahat, Acre, Umm al Fahm and other cities and towns in the territory of occupied Palestine. ‘

“This represents the solidarity with Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank which once again confirms the unity of our people and the fact that Jerusalem is the most important national problem for each of us,” the spokesman said.

In the city of Lod, also affected by attacks from the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been declared and the Army has intervened due to the seriousness of clashes between Arab and Jewish residents.