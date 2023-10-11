Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky plans to make a “solidarity visit” to Israel and asked to study the possibility of holding it. The Israeli portal reported this on October 11 Ynet.

The journalists clarified that the visit has not yet been planned, but the first contacts between the administrations of the Ukrainian and Israeli states already exist.

“I recommend world leaders to fly to Israel and support people who have been subjected to a terrorist attack,” the Israeli publication quotes the Ukrainian leader as saying during a visit to NATO.

Portal Axios citing sources from the two states, he stressed that the office of the President of Ukraine sent an official request to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a request to coordinate Zelensky’s visit. Discussions are currently at an early stage and there are no specific dates for the trip yet.

It is noted that Zelensky’s office and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment.

The day before, on October 10, it was reported that Zelensky expressed fears that Western attention to the Ukrainian conflict could weaken due to an attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israel. As the Ukrainian leader noted, this will have consequences, but he did not explain this idea.

Earlier in the day, NBC noted that Washington was considering bundling aid for Israel and Ukraine into one bill. The decision to provide assistance will be made by Congress. NBC also quoted a US administration representative as saying that some lawmakers are against allocating additional funds to Kyiv.

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin, expressed the opinion that if aid to Israel and Ukraine is really “tied up,” then priority will be given to Israel, the United States will not do it 50/50.

The day before, former US CIA officer Larry Johnson said that Zelensky is afraid of losing military support from Western countries due to the outbreak of a military conflict in Israel. He noted that foreign media have already begun to pay less attention to Kyiv.

At the same time, US Senator from Missouri Josh Haley proposed sending military aid intended for Ukraine to Israel. He also called on US President Joe Biden to work around the clock to free American hostages captured in Israel.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response. Later, he announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed.

On October 8, 9, and 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. Thus, on October 9 alone, the Israeli army attacked 1,707 radical targets in the Gaza Strip. It also became known that the Israeli Defense Forces attacked Hamas targets located in the coastal zone of the Gaza Strip. On October 10, it was reported that the IDF air force carried out strikes on 250 targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops also attacked an underground tunnel in the Rafah area, intended for smuggling equipment and ammunition.

On October 9, Israeli authorities decided to impose a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off electricity, water, and cutting off food and fuel supplies.

Against this backdrop, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to respect international law in its operations in Gaza. In his statement, he indicated that the situation in Gaza was difficult before the conflict escalated, but now it threatens to worsen “exponentially.” Guterres later called for the immediate delivery of food, basic medicine and water to the Gaza Strip.

On October 11, the Israeli army struck more than 70 targets in the Daraj Tuffa area and more than 200 targets in the Al-Furqan area of ​​the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops also attacked Hamas naval installations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the number of Palestinian deaths has reached 1.1 thousand people, more than 5 thousand were injured. In Israel, 1.3 thousand people died, another 3.7 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.