The Times of Israel: IDF regains control of military base seized by Hamas

Israel has regained control of a military base in the south of the country previously captured by the Islamist Hamas movement. About it reports The Times of Israel.

The Israeli army regained control of the facility, the publication stated.

The publication reports that the IDF had previously stated that confrontation with militants was being carried out in 22 locations in the south of the country. The military is checking settlements where militants have entered.

A new round of escalation occurred in the Middle East on October 7, when Israel announced an operation in Gaza. This was preceded by a massive shelling of the territory of the Jewish state. According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Hamas fired more than 2,200 rockets across the country.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the situation in the Gaza Strip. During a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, he pointed out the need to stop the growing tension in the region.