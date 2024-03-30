Israel announced the interception of a “suspicious air target” flying from Syria

An Israeli fighter jet intercepted a “suspicious air target” that was flying from Syria towards Israeli airspace. The army press service reports this, writes TASS.

The interception occurred “some time ago,” the message clarifies. The press service also emphasized that “no penetration was recorded” into Israeli airspace. The incident is over, the statement summarizes.

On the night of March 29, Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Aleppo. As a result, local residents suffered.

In response to this, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that Israel’s strikes on Syria constitute aggressive actions and violate the basic norms of international law. The department strongly condemned Israel's actions, emphasizing their danger.

Earlier, the head of the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Faisal Mikdad, announced his readiness for new wars against Israel.