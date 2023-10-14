The Israeli army announced the neutralization of a group that tried to infiltrate from Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated a group of people who tried to enter the country from Lebanon. This was stated in Telegram-Armed Forces Channel.

Representatives of the structure clarified that the Lebanese “terrorist squad” was attacked by a remotely piloted aircraft. As a result, several people were neutralized.

It was previously reported that the IDF carried out strikes on a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon after an unidentified airborne object infiltrated Israel. It was noted that the Israeli army intercepted the object and opened fire on the drone.

On October 14, Russia proposed that the UN Security Council call for an immediate, sustainable and fully observed humanitarian truce in the Middle East. The draft resolution circulated by the delegation condemns both violence against civilians and acts of terrorism.