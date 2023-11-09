HonestReporting: AP, Reuters, NYT and CNN may have known about Hamas attack in advance

Journalists from the world’s leading media could have known about the attack of the radical Palestinian group Hamas on Israel in advance. About media awareness of the impending attack stated pro-Israel media watchdog group HonestReporting.

According to the organization, Hamas militants were accompanied on October 7 by photographers working for the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, The New York Times (NYT) and CNN.

In particular, as the group notes, Reuters published photographs of the breakthrough of the border by photographers Mohammed Faik Abu Mustafa and Yasser Kudih. Abu Mustafa photographed militants mutilating the body of an Israeli soldier who was pulled from a tank on the Israeli side of the border. The same tank was photographed by photographer Hassan Eslaya for the Associated Press.

Palestinians celebrate the destruction of an Israeli tank. October 7, 2023. The author of the photo was identified as Hassan Eslaya; the authorship was later removed from the AP website

HonestReporting noticed that Eslaya deleted a photo published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in which he was in Israel. “He was without a helmet and a vest with the word “Press” written on it,” the material notes.

The organization considers it unlikely that the photographers ended up at the border early Saturday morning by accident and without prior approval from Hamas.

Other photographers, Ali Mahmoud and Hatem Ali, as noted by HonestReporting, photographed the kidnapping process for the Associated Press. Mahmoud took a photograph of the car carrying Hamas hostage Shani Luk from Germany. Now the names of Mahmud and Ali under some of their photographs in the agency’s database have been removed, the organization emphasizes.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked the Israeli border area. In response, the Israeli authorities mobilized a total of 300 thousand reservists within 48 hours and imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip to further carry out a large-scale operation to clear the region of Hamas militants.