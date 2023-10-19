Former Israeli Prime Minister: IDF will begin ground operations in Gaza in the coming days

The IDF plans to conduct a ground operation in the Gaza Strip in the coming days. About this in an interview with NBC News stated former Prime Minister of Israel and ex-Minister of Defense Ehud Barak.

“I don’t like to use the word ‘inevitable,’ but this is the most likely development,” he said. Barak acknowledged that such an operation would be difficult for the Israeli military. He also explained that the IDF would need to “eliminate every site, every missile , every weapon, every training ground.”

According to the Israeli politician, if the conflict spreads, it could trigger a larger war that would require “more time, effort, tears and blood.” At the same time, Barak expressed confidence that even if this happens, Israel is not in danger of ceasing to exist.

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli Army received the green light to enter the Gaza Strip.