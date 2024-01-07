IDF Chief of Staff Halevi: fighting in Gaza will last through 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plans to conduct operations in the Gaza Strip throughout 2024, said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, the Israeli army will maintain its “vigilance” in the West Bank. He also promised that in the north the military would confront the armed forces of the Shiite Hezbollah party. “We will certainly fight in Gaza all year,” he stressed.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock called on Israel to reduce the intensity of the operation in the Gaza Strip. The German diplomat added that little humanitarian aid is reaching the enclave. She called the opening of the Kerem Shalom checkpoint along with Rafah an important step in resolving the issue.