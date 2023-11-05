General Staff: Israel is ready to go on the offensive on the northern border at any moment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to take offensive action on the country’s northern border at any time, said Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi. Writes about this TASS.

When visiting the headquarters of the Northern Command, he clarified that the defense on this side of the state is strong. In light of the ongoing shelling of Israeli territory from Lebanon, he indicated that the Israeli military is prepared for different turns of events.

“We are ready to go on the attack in the north at any time, we understand that this can happen, and we believe that the defense here is strong,” Halevi emphasized.

Earlier, IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that the country’s northern border is well prepared for both defense and attack. According to him, the army can carry out precise strikes on the sources of shelling from Hezbollah.