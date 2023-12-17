Israel intends to make “very creative proposal” to Hamas for hostages

The Israeli authorities approved negotiations between the head of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, and Qatar and Egypt on the further release of the hostages. It is noted that the Jewish state intends to make some creative proposal to the Palestinian Hamas movement, reports Channel 12 of Israeli television.

According to the TV channel, Barnea presented proposals to the country's political leadership on a possible deal, implying the release of hostages held by Hamas, which will be worked out with intermediaries represented by Qatar and Egypt. It is noted that Israel is going to present the Palestinian movement with a “very creative proposal” that should surprise its leaders.

Earlier it became known about the readiness of Israel and Hamas to resume the truce in the Gaza Strip. It was also clarified that there are still disagreements between the two parties regarding the details of the new deal.