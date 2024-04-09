Israel announced Iran's readiness to strike after April 12

Israeli military officials have said Iran is ready to launch a strike after April 12. About it reports online edition of The Times of Israel.

According to this forecast, officials believe that Tehran, which is expected to act after the death of Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus, does not plan to take steps until after Ramadan. This year it will end on April 12.

Israel believes that Iran's attack will be on military targets, and not on residential infrastructure. The authorities are preparing for an attack both from satellites in the region and from Iran. Officials do not rule out the possibility of an attack from several directions.

On April 1, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck a building next to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Six people were killed in the attack. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei then addressed Israeli authorities in Hebrew and threatened retaliation for the attack.