The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will intensify attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to ongoing attacks in the north of the country, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on February 25, the portal reported. JewishPress.

Gallant said he arrived at the IDF's northern command to assess how the army is building up firepower and preparing to act against Hezbollah.

“We are striking their fighters and commanders. They are looking for a replacement for them, and I can say that I don’t see any volunteers – everyone is afraid. We will continue to hit them. If anyone here thinks that when we reach an agreement on the release of hostages in the south and the fire will temporarily stop [в Газе]this will ease the situation here – they are wrong,” warned the Israeli defense minister.

He added that Israel would continue strikes and would “do so until its objectives are achieved.”

“The goal is simple – to get Hezbollah to where it needs to be: through [дипломатического] agreement, or by force,” Gallant emphasized.

The remarks come amid reports that Israel is working on a temporary ceasefire with Hamas brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States in an attempt to bring home hostages held captive in Gaza since October 7.

About 80,000 Israelis in the north of the country have been forced to flee their homes by Hezbollah rocket attacks since the war began.

On February 19, it became known that after Israeli airstrikes in the area of ​​the city of Saida in southern Lebanon, at least 14 people were injured. This information was reported by a representative of the civil defense service in Saida. Among the victims are Syrians and Palestinians.

On February 15, the Israel Defense Forces launched an air strike against Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.

On February 14, the IDF reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of strikes in Lebanon following a rocket attack on northern Israel. After the Israeli shelling, IDF forces attacked the sources of fire from the Lebanese side.

On February 3, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israel Defense Forces had attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and 50 group targets in Syria since the beginning of the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian radical movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.