Netanyahu's office announced Hamas's refusal to compromise in the negotiations

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas rejected the US compromise proposal at the negotiations in Qatar. This was stated by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports TASS.

Hamas reportedly rejected all compromise options proposed by the United States and also welcomed the UN Security Council resolution of March 25. The leadership of the movement also again demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

“Israel will not submit to the delusional demands of Hamas and will continue to act to achieve all goals of the war,” the report said. According to Netanyahu's office, the Palestinian movement has shown disinterest in negotiations to end the conflict. Israel also called the actions of Hamas evidence of the harmfulness of the UN Security Council decision.

On March 25, Netanyahu canceled his delegation's visit to the United States after the adoption of the Gaza resolution. This is how he responded to the US refusal to veto the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan.