If the deal with the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of prisoners is approved, Israel will be able to begin its implementation on November 23. Mark Regev, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced this on November 22.

“If the Government… approves the framework agreement for the release of the hostages, there will then be a 24-hour period in which the Supreme Court can hear the petitions, provided it rejects the petitions… that means we can start working on the implementation of this deal on Thursday,” Regev noted in an interview with the TV channel Sky News.

When asked about a possible extension of the ceasefire period as part of the deal, he stressed that Israel may consider such an option.

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv would have to make a difficult decision on the deal to release hostages in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli leader also emphasized that Tel Aviv plans to complete the military operation in the Gaza Strip, even after a possible temporary ceasefire, in order to free some of the hostages.

On November 20, the country’s emergency government minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would continue the operation in the Gaza Strip even if the hostages were released.

On November 18, Netanyahu said that at the moment there are no agreements with Hamas on the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

On November 13, Al Jazeera reported that Hamas was ready to release up to 70 Israeli citizens held hostage in exchange for a five-day truce.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.