Israel sold multi-layered David’s Sling missile defense systems to Finland for €317 million

Israel sold the David’s Sling missile defense system to Finland for 317 million euros. The Jewish state called this deal historic, since it was the first time Israel had sold this system to another country, moreover, a newly formed NATO member.

We are proud to have signed a deal for the first export of a missile defense system abroad and will invest a significant portion of the proceeds from it into our research and development activities to give the security system the most advanced capabilities and, therefore, greater profits for the country Yoav Har EvenMajor General, CEO of David’s Sling developer Rafael

Finland requested the purchase of David’s Sling immediately after joining NATO

In early April, immediately after Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Alliance, Helsinki requested acquisition of a missile defense system from Jerusalem. It was reported that Finland, which borders Russia, did not have its own missile interception systems after the decommissioning of the Soviet Buk systems.

“This acquisition will create new capabilities for the Finnish Defense Forces to intercept targets at high altitude,” said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The sale of “David’s Sling” was approved by the USA involved in its production

The system was developed by the Israeli company Rafael together with American specialists from Raytheon. Back in August, the Ministry of Defense of the Jewish State reportedthat the United States approved the sale of a missile defense system to Finland.

At the same time, the department’s press service indicated that the modification of “David’s Sling” for delivery to Helsinki would be finalized with the participation of Finnish specialists.

Ukraine also tried to acquire David’s Sling

In October it became known that Ukraine had asked Israel to supply new weapons. Among other things, Kyiv requested the David’s Sling missile defense system. Ukrainian authorities tried to put pressure on Israel that Russia was allegedly acquiring Iranian missiles, which could prompt Jerusalem to supply weapons to Kyiv.

However, Israeli President Isaac Herzog rejected the possibility of a deal, explaining the refusal by the secrets of the missile defense system, which “should not fall into the wrong hands.” The Ministry of Defense stated that Israel does not have sufficient production capacity for such supplies.

“David’s Sling” is an important element of the “Iron Dome”

Israel began testing elements of David’s Sling in 2016. Testing of the modernized version of the system was completed in 2017. The multi-level missile defense system is designed to intercept enemy missiles at a range of 70-300 kilometers.

The IDF first used it in combat in 2018, firing interceptor missiles at two Syrian ballistic missiles. However, the launch was unsuccessful. However, the system still became an important element of the Israeli Iron Dome.

This May, “David’s Sling” first shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Since the Hamas invasion on October 7, the system has “demonstrated very high effectiveness in various scenarios,” Israeli experts note.

The country calls “David’s Sling” one of the world’s most advanced systems for intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.