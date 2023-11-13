The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a 4-hour pause in military operations for humanitarian purposes in the Palestinian city of Rafah on the border with Egypt. IDF spokesman Avichai Edri announced this on November 13 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Today we will carry out a tactical suspension of hostilities in the city of Rafah during the day, namely from 10:00 to 14:00 (from 11:00 to 15:00 Moscow time – Ed.) for humanitarian purposes,” it says message.

For those in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian corridor will be open from 10:00 to 16:00 local time (from 11:00 to 17:00 Moscow time) along the Salah ad-Din road to the south of the enclave.

Also during this time period, the IDF will provide an opportunity for refugees from the Palestinian al-Shati camp to leave.

Earlier in the day, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that all European Union (EU) countries, in a statement following the meeting of foreign ministers, will demand an immediate humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israeli restraint.

The day before, on November 12, the head of EU diplomacy also repeated his call to Hamas “for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” They should be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), he added. Borrell noted that armed clashes lead to dire consequences: the destruction of hospitals, casualties among civilians and medical personnel.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.